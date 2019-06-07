Weird Baltimore Yelp reviews

Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun

"I have an egg on my face.It's not just any egg...It's a runny, drippy, smelly, rotten beast of an egg...And it was "pooped out" by none other than your beloved owl.He even had a grin on his feathery, wise face too as he laid it on me, literally.I didn't fight it, either.I took every gooey ounce of it like a champ because right here, right now I stand -- or I should say -- "write" corrected for lambasting your restaurant close to a year ago.Because something -- I don't know if it's magic or if you took my rather brutal, yet highly factual review to heart -- but something has changed...And that something is making me want to eat crow -- or in your case eat owl -- because almost every blow you took from me last fall has been blown right back in my face -- my face with the stinky, rancid egg on it.I'll give you two examples of how you've successfully redeemed yourself in my eyes...I'm giving you two and only two because I can.And because eggs have two components -- the yolk and the white."Soaked in Yolk" Reason #1:I recently stopped in for lunch with a friend and ordered a burger. I specifically asked for it to be cooked medium with a little pink.When it came out as red as Marilyn Monroe's lipstick, the bartender took it off my bill, no questions asked.It was a perfect move, even though he was a little late in coming to my rescue because by the time he did my friend had already finished her meal.So, if I can give you a little advice, ask your patrons if everything is satisfactory a little earlier next time. "My White Plight" Reason #2:I brought a colleague to your bar yesterday for lunch and I must say that everything -- and I mean everything -- we ordered was delicious! The fried green tomatoes were crunchy and delectable as they should be, even though they were dipped in batter.The duck fat fries made me want to "waddle" all the way to the chef, give him a duck face smile and kiss him on his ever so skilled hands for making an epic win of a potato in string form for me.And the ahi atop my nicoise salad couldn't have been more perfect if Charlie the Tuna seared it himself! If the good service and delicious food continue, I'll come in your restaurant from now on equipped to collect every egg you throw my way...Because I'm willing to go against the age-old adage and put every one of them in my basket." -- Jen H., Pasadena, Md., 8/29/2018