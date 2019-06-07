The Week in Tweets: Sonja Sohn of 'The Wire', Josh Charles and Ke$ha
Good Friday to you and Happy Passover. Let's celebrate with a little Week in Tweets. It was a good week for Tweeting and we've got Josh Charles visiting his home turf, Ke$ha keeping an eye on Maryland politics and some insight into where LaQuan Williams likes to watch big sporting events. Follow Baltimore Insider on Twitter @BaltInsider
Jill Rosen and funny Tweeters
