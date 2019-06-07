The Week in Tweets: Starring the Voltaggio bros., Ryan Seacrest and Gerry Sandusky
Can you believe it -- another Friday. So, more of the could-be cult hit: The Week in Tweets where we round up some of the more amusing musings made during the last week on Twitter. This week we've got Stacy Keibler revealing her plans for next weekend, a little something from both Voltaggio brothers and a peek at one Raven's big catch. Follow Baltimore Insider on Twitter @BaltInsider. -- Jill Rosen
Jill Rosen and notable Tweeters
