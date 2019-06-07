The week in Tweets starring Ray Rice, Adam Jones and Josh Charles
Good Friday to you. Time to run down some of the more eye-catching Tweets from the past week by Baltimore-area notables. This week we have a lot of area big names uploading pictures. Don't miss Ray Rice's workout shot, the shot at the Bruce Springsteen concert that shows Josh Charles, and a very odd mini-horse captured by Mary Beth Marsden. Enjoy. And follow Baltimore Insider on Twitter @BaltInsider.
Jill Rosen and notable Tweeters
