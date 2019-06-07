Six-year-old with rare disease receives custom backyard playground from Make-A-Wish Foundation

Six-year-old Xavier Byrd loves to be outside, but is unable to play like many children. He is one of the fewer than one in a million children who suffer from Schinzel-Giedion syndrome, which leaves him unable to walk or talk. The Make-A-Wish Foundation recently built a specialized playground for Xavier in the backyard of his Linthicum home. The playground includes gear customized for Xavier, as well as equipment that will appeal to neighborhood kids and Xavier's baby sister.