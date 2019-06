Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun

Kelly Ellerbe and her daughter, Kelsey Hines, 6, sit on their porch. Kelsey Hines, 6, made a video after she and her "grandma" had to take a detour to get to church due to a triple shooting. She pleaded and cried in the video for the killing to stop and for kids to be able to play and grow up. The video has been viewed over 4 million times.