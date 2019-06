Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD--July 14, 2018--At Lake Montebello, Theresa Lewis, left, whose sons Mendon Goodson and Corey Lewis were killed on 9/14/06, records the aftermath of a balloon release during an event honoring slain children. The event was organized by the local organization, A Mother's Love Will Never Die, founded by Sharon McMahan, not pictured. A freedom walk, community cookout and balloon release were in support of women who have lost children to gun violence. Photo by Algerina Perna/Baltimore Sun