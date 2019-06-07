Pictures: Ravens tackle waiting tables

Dennis Pitta, center, of the Baltimore Ravens signs autographs for guests at Morton's The Steakhouse during Matt Birk and Friends Celebrity Server Night to benefit Matt Birk's HIKE Foundation Monday May 7.

Joe Flacco, Ray Rice and some of the biggest stars of The Ravens traded their helmets and shoulder pads for aprons Monday night. They were helping teammate Matt Birk with his charitable event, Celebrity Server Night at Morton's The Steakhouse. Other players who handles the steak and potatoees included Michael McCrary, Spencer Folau, Brad Jackson, Michael Oher, Marshal Yanda, Torrey Smith, Lardarius Webb and Paul Kruger. The sold-out event raised money for Birk's HIKE Foundation, which helps at-risk kids manage in school.

Steve Ruark for The Baltimore Sun