Baltimore Raven Brendon Ayanbadejo and his puppies [Pictures]

Brendon Ayanbadejo of the Baltimore Ravens isn't shy about taking pictures of his ripped physique and posting them for his thousands of fans on Twitter. But what he aims his camera at even more are his three furry sidekicks: his beloved French Bulldogs, Buster, Stella and Pepper. He posted all of these shots over a just a few days recently -- most, if not all, of the shots taken during his off-season downtime in Florida. The captions are all his, as he presented them.

