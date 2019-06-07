Pictures: Raven Torrey Smith's new BFF: Bill Clinton

Torrey Smith is spending his off-season downtime time with some pretty powerful folks. This weekend, for instance, it was the Clintons. Smith volunteered Sunday with former president Bill Clinton's collegiate involvement project, the 2012 Clinton Global Initiative University Meeting in Washington. The wide receiver and some of his NFL peers, like Anthony Armstrong of the Redskins and the New England Patriots' Donte Stallworth, spent the day with Bill, his daughter, Chelsea, and about a thousand students, working on a USO project to fill care packages for troops overseas. Smith sent out photos of himself at the event on Twitter, at one point re-Tweeting Armstrong saying, "Bill Clinton is prolly the coolest guy I've ever met."

Jill Rosen