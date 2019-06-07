Brendon Ayanbadejo too sexy for his shirt [Pictures]
There are folks at peace with their bodies and then there's Ravens linebacker Brendon Ayanbadejo. It's safe to say that Ayanbadejo likes his body more than average. And look at it. He's on to something. But anyway, one could assume that someone's proud of their physique when they post, say, one picture of themselves online without a shirt. Ayanbadejo posts about one a day. Here's a selection of body shots he's posted. If you like weightlifting poses, there's something here for you. If you like French Bulldogs, there's something here for you, too. And if you just want to bask in some Ayanbadejo ab action, you've come to the right place. -- Jill Rosen Also see: • Ravens to follow on Twitter [Pictures] • Orioles to follow on Twitter [Pictures]
Jill Rosen
