Pictures: Raven Anquan Boldin helps Ethiopian drought victims

The Ravens' Anquan Boldin has helped his team out in many a pinch. And now in the off-season, he's offering his name and his time for an arguably even more important cause -- drought victims in Ethiopia. The wide-receiver just spent days in the struggling country with Larry Fitzgerald of the Arizona Cardinals. The two were working with Oxfam America to draw attention to the drought that's left millions starving in that country. "I'm reminded when speaking about my experiences in Ethiopia how God places more in some of our hands in order that we help others," Boldin wrote on Twitter.

Jill Rosen/Photos from Oxfam America on Flickr