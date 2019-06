Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun photo

What do boxing champ Mike Tyson, former Secretary of State Colin Powell, Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps and "Duck Dynasty" star Willie Robertson (pictured) have in common? They were all Preakness 2014 guests at the Under Armour/Sagamore Farm tent in the corporate village, which you might as well call "Celeb Central" when it comes to the Preakness these days. Faces seen coming and going -- or just spotted through the tent's shaded windows -- also included Olympic bobsledding gold medalist Steven Holcomb, retired University of Maryland basketball coach Gary Williams, professional basketball player Seth Curry, NBC News reporter Harry Smith. Since neither of the TV series that shoot in Maryland, "Veep" and "House of Cards," is currently in production, none of the show's stars were around to dazzle folks in the State of Maryland tent or the grandstand this year. Even one of Baltimore's favorite TV star "sons," Josh Charles, was unable to make it back to town for the race this year. There was word that actress -- and horse enthusiast -- Bo Derek was ensconced in the members-only Maryland Jockey Club area in the clubhouse. But why bother trying to grab a glimpse there when you could get more celebrity bang for your buck by just hanging outside the Under Armour tent, which is exactly what many corporate village guests, some of them high muck-a-mucks in their own right, were doing. -- Sloane Brown, for The Baltimore Sun