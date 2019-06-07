Pictures: The Week in Tweets starring Snoop, Josh Charles and Raven Brendon Ayanbadejo

When Santorum drops out I want to be in the crowd with a boom box over my head (Say Anything style) blasting the song Na Na Hey Hey Goodbye. or I'm just seeing the numbers and I think it's fair to say Peter Florrick might have gotten more votes than Newt Gingrich in Illinois today.

A liberal, a moderate, and a conservative walk into a bar. The bartender says, "Hi Mitt!" Thank you and I'm here all week.

Friday again. And that can only mean one thing: Time for another installment of The Week in Tweets. This week we've got a number of tidbits from the politics, with Martin O'Malley, Del. Keiffer Mitchell and some others. And if that doesn't work for you, there's another eye-popping photo uploaded by Brendon Ayanbadejo. We include it as a public service. Follow Baltimore Insider on Twitter @BaltInsider

Jill Rosen and funny Tweeters