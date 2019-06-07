Pictures: The Week in Tweets starring Snoop, Josh Charles and Raven Brendon Ayanbadejo
Friday again. And that can only mean one thing: Time for another installment of The Week in Tweets. This week we've got a number of tidbits from the politics, with Martin O'Malley, Del. Keiffer Mitchell and some others. And if that doesn't work for you, there's another eye-popping photo uploaded by Brendon Ayanbadejo. We include it as a public service. Follow Baltimore Insider on Twitter @BaltInsider
Jill Rosen and funny Tweeters
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad