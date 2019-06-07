Pictures: Famous Baltimore-area Eagle Scouts

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Eagle Scout honor -- the highest rank for the Boy Scouts of America. The first boy earned the award in New York in 1912 and about 2 million boys have worked hard to earn the rank since. About 4 percent of scouts make it to Eagle Scout. To get there, they have to earn 21 life skills merit badges and then complete a service project before they turn 18. Famous Eagle Scouts include President Gerald Ford, Wal-Mart founder Sam Walton and Bill Gates. Closer to home, here are some of the notable Eagle Scouts from the Baltimore area.

