Walter Larrimore / Smithsonian Institution, National Museum of African American History and Culture, Photo by Walter Larrimore

A new exhibit, “Watching Oprah: The Oprah Winfrey Show and American Culture," opens Friday at the National Museum of African American History of Culture. The 4,300 square foot exhibit features more than 240 artifacts and five exhibit sections that chronicle the life and work of media mogul Oprah Winfrey.