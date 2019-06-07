2012 Baltimore celebrity news [Pictures]

AFP/Getty Images
Lest anyone doubt his global presence, Phelps single-handedly turned a barnyard animal into a trending search term. Goat? Ah, yes, GOAT. Phelps took London by storm and yet, perhaps fitting for a goat, still had to eat a huge loss on his Fells Point bachelor pad before moving to a shinier set-up in Canton. A retiree at 27, Phelps kept busy pitching products, mugging for magazine covers and contending for various "being of the year" honors. He also courted a new lady-friend, introducing waitress/model Megan Rossee to the red carpet, his family and the joys of Maryland crabs. And just like many wizened folks enjoying their golden years, Phelps took up cards and golf -- hanging out on the poker circuit and signing up for a show on The Golf Channel where pro Hank Haney taught him how to swing.
Are they? Aren't they? Will they? Won't they? Well, sticking it good to tabloid prognosticators, Keibler is still reportedly one half of Cloobler (or is it Kei-looney?). After dominating the Oscars pregame show with George Clooney, Keibler didn't appear on his arm for a state dinner and some other important shindigs. But she spent half the summer at his Italian retreat, and he not only introduced her to the president at a fundraiser at his house but also to his damn parents. Put that in your pipe and smoke it, tabs! Keibler made the most of her time under the lights, sporting a bikini on the covers of Men's Fitness and Shape, hawking almost as many products as Phelps -- from bagel snacks to blondifying products. She also signed on for what seemed like dozens of charitable ventures and to host a show called "Supermarket Superstars," scheduled to air on Lifetime.
What a year, when one of the most-talked-about humans on the planet just happens to be a Baltimorean. Michael Phelps, who became the most decorated Olympian of all time and the world's least AARP-y retiree, kept Baltimore's name in lights throughout 2012. But he had help from Maryland's other native sons and daughters -- from Stacy Keibler's romancing a Hollywood A-lister to John Waters' delightful Interstate adventure. In 2012, Baltimore had the paparazzi charging their batteries. -- Jill Rosen,
