2012 Baltimore celebrity news [Pictures]

AFP/Getty Images

Are they? Aren't they? Will they? Won't they? Well, sticking it good to tabloid prognosticators, Keibler is still reportedly one half of Cloobler (or is it Kei-looney?). After dominating the Oscars pregame show with George Clooney, Keibler didn't appear on his arm for a state dinner and some other important shindigs. But she spent half the summer at his Italian retreat, and he not only introduced her to the president at a fundraiser at his house but also to his damn parents. Put that in your pipe and smoke it, tabs! Keibler made the most of her time under the lights, sporting a bikini on the covers of Men's Fitness and Shape, hawking almost as many products as Phelps -- from bagel snacks to blondifying products. She also signed on for what seemed like dozens of charitable ventures and to host a show called "Supermarket Superstars," scheduled to air on Lifetime.