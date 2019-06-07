Don’t miss: 48 hour flash sale on Brews & O's tickets. Use code "BREWS15" for $15 off your ticket.
2012 Baltimore celebrity news [Pictures]

What a year, when one of the most-talked-about humans on the planet just happens to be a Baltimorean. Michael Phelps, who became the most decorated Olympian of all time and the world's least AARP-y retiree, kept Baltimore's name in lights throughout 2012. But he had help from Maryland's other native sons and daughters -- from Stacy Keibler's romancing a Hollywood A-lister to John Waters' delightful Interstate adventure. In 2012, Baltimore had the paparazzi charging their batteries. -- Jill Rosen, Baltimore Insider blog, @BaltInsider on Twitter
