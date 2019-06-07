Michael Phelps' love interest Sarah Herndon
Michael Phelps' latest love interest is 22-year-old Sarah Herndon, according to an interview with the waitress/model from California (the same description as his previous flame, Megan Rossee, with whom he broke up just after Christmas). He and Herndon met in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico before Christmas; fished for lobster in the Bahamas after the holidays and had an evening of sushi and "Zero Dark Thirty" back in Baltimore. Also see: • Michael Phelps' reported new love interest another Cali waitress-model, bikini stunner • VIDEO: Interview with Sarah Herndon
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad