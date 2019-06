Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun

Artist Iandry Randriamandroso stands in front of his mural, "Wisdom Wall," at the northeast corner of W. North and Warwick Avenues. The mural, located near the Coppin Heights community, was produced by the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts, and funded by the PNC Transformative Arts Prize in partnership with the Episcopal Housing Corporation and the Robert W. Coleman Community Organization.