'House of Cards' party at The BoatHouse Canton [Pictures]

The cast and crew of "House of Cards" kicked off their third season of filming in Baltimore with a party at The BoatHouse Canton last weekend. Kevin Spacey -- who stars as Machiavellian politician Frank Underwood -- attended the Saturday evening gathering, as did Michael Kelly -- who plays Underwood's right-hand man, Doug Stamper -- according to the restaurant's marketing manager, Hanly Heubeck. About 300 cast and crew members attended the event at the BoatHouse, which featured a menu of Maryland seafood and, in a nod to Underwood's favorite dish, ribs. The restaurant's staff was barred from photographing the stars of the show, but they provided us with photos of the gathering and platters of yummy-looking food. Since everyone wants to see the show's star, we took a little creative license with the photos and doused them with a heavy dose of Spacey. Is this the way the party went down? We can't be sure, since the gathering was closed to outsiders, but this is how the party appears in our imaginations. -- Julie Scharper