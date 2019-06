VALERIE MACON / AFP/Getty Images

They shoulda won. The husband-and-wife team of Max Porter and Ru Kawahata, both members of the MICA faculty, were Oscar-nominated for “Negative Space,” an inventive and honestly heartfelt six-minute animated short about a man recalling the time he spent bonding with his father over the correct way to pack a suitcase. Too often, animated shorts that make the final cut for an Oscar are maudlin in the extreme, but “Negative Space,” which received plaudits the world over, struck just the right tone of melancholy mixed with whimsy.