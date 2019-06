Photo by Frank A. Miller

"The names Scott and Zelda can summon taxis at dusk, conjure gleaming hotel lobbies and smoky speakeasies, flappers, yellow phaetons, white suits, large tips, expatriates, and nostalgia for the Lost Generation," wrote the couple's granddaughter, Eleanor Lanahan, in an introduction to a book of their letters called "Dear Scott, Dearest Zelda." "And even though they are my grandparents, I can't fail to mention that Scott's alcoholism and Zelda's madness are a powerful part of the myth." ... And also the part of their story written in Baltimore. -- Jill Rosen • Read more about the stories behind Baltimore's greatest romances.