Epic facial hair in Baltimore sports
When the Ravens agreed to a four-year deal with safety Eric Weddle on Monday, Ravens fans were likely excited about the skills he would bring to the team's secondary. But for the less football-inclined, the biggest focus has to be Weddle's epic beard.
Unfortunately, he recently trimmed the beard, but should he need inspiration on how to grow it back, these Baltimore athletes can give him plenty of options to consider – or avoid.
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad