Celebrity reaction to Ravens in the Super Bowl [Pictures]
Celebs in Baltimore and across the U.S. expressed their delight in the Ravens' 28-13 win over the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game, which will send them to take on the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl in New Orleans. Here are a few of their reactions. Also see: • Baltimore vs. San Francisco [Pictures] • Ravens fans' viral videos [Pictures] • 52 reasons the Ravens could win the Super Bowl [Pictures] • Ravens making funny faces [Pictures] •
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad