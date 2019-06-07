Cartoons by two-time Berryman Award winning cartoonist Kevin 'KAL' Kallaugher
Kevin “KAL” Kallaugher, cartoonist for The Baltimore Sun and The Economist, will receive the 2017 Clifford K. and James T. Berryman Award for Editorial Cartoons, making him the first cartoonist in history to win the award twice, the National Press Foundation announced on their website Wednesday. Here are some of his award-winning cartoons.
