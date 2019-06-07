Buy a little piece of the AVAM at the Big Ol' Barn Sale

Once a year, the staff at the American Visionary Art Museum sorts through the random objects that wind up in the museum's store rooms. Then they clear it all out at a massive sale that benefits the museum. This year's sale, which runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, includes stacks of museum catalogs and art books, boxes of photo frames, piles of wigs, tables of vintage toys and ceramic pieces and many other unusual pieces. Artists, set designers and crafters will find endless inspiration. The sale we be held at the barn at the AVAM, 800 Key Highway.

Photos by Julie Scharper, The Baltimore Sun