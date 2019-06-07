Baltimore breeds superheroes: A gallery of comic-based heroes with city ties

Baltimore doesn't compare to DC Comics' fictional lands of Gotham or Metropolis, nor does it hold much weight when compared to the superhero duels that go down in New York City in the Marvel Universe. But Charm City has had some allure with superhumans. Whether they be the powerful villians who grew up here or the real-life illustrators and actors who went on to create diverse heroes and make their stories come alive, here's a list of superheroes, both in film and comics, with city ties.