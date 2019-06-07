Podcasts with Baltimore ties

The second season of “Out of the Shadows” is picking up where Netflix's "The Keepers" docuseries left off investigating the unsolved 1969 killing of a Baltimore nun. It joins a long playlist of podcasts with Baltimore connections ("Serial," anyone?). In addition to true crime, audio stories from or about the area hit upon social justice, art, sports, journalism, medicine and more. Here are some Charm City-related podcasts you might have missed. (This list isn't meant to be exhaustive, but should be a good jumping off point.)

The Baltimore Sun also has a podcast of its own. "Roughly Speaking," hosted by columnist Dan Rodricks, spans politics, culture, science, health, books and recipes.