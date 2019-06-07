Must-see Baltimore murals and street art created in 2018

Walk around Baltimore and you will see an array of murals, wheat-pastings and street art — forms of art and expression sprawled on city walls and buildings, spreading messages of hope, inspiration —and sometimes grief — to its residents.

Here are must-see murals that were created in 2018, curated with the help of Maria Wolfe, creator of the @baltimurals Instagram account, and the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts.

