Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun

Taylor McCullough, 12, tries some of her dirt bike riding tricks after a B-360 pop-up event at the James McHenry Recreation Center. The event introduces students to the engineering principles behind dirt bike technology and to meet local dirt bike riders Pacino "Chino" Braxton and "Wheelie Queen." Brittany Young launched B-360 to help kids get interested in the STEM fields through dirt bikes, which are outlawed in the Baltimore recently. Young uses the mechanical aspect of dirt bikes to teach kids the fundamentals of engineering to steer them toward STEM careers in order to increase diversity of the field.