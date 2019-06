Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun

Graney: “They have Pluto conjunct Uranus, which is an insanely powerful combination,” Graney says. “That’s a world-changing aspect.” She also predicts that power struggles may arise with the federal government.

Lane: On or around April 13, a movie could get filmed in Annapolis, Lane predicts. She also says an old wound will resurface to be worked out. Around Aug. 13, the city should expect “some kind of fortune or good luck.”

Hatcher: Tensions, disputes and sudden events will arise throughout the year, Hatcher says. Additionally, hard angles with Neptune will produce confusion. But it’s not all bad news – these struggles may bring new opportunities and a chance for renewal, she predicts.