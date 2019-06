Marlayna Photography, LLC

Located across the street from M&T Bank Stadium at 333 W. Ostend St., The Winslow at Parker Metal Building, which has held select events over the summer, features more than 10,000 square feet of wedding and event space on the first floor, according to Janin Hardin, director of events at Himmelrich Associates, the real estate firm who purchased the building in mid-1990s.