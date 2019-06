Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun

Self-taught upholstery duo Nasira Latif, 35, of Upper Park Heights, (left) and Raina Smallwood, 35, of Reservoir Hill, own new and vintage furniture and home goods company Cedar & Cotton.

Their second-floor space in the Cambridge Building houses handcrafted pieces, vintage furniture finds with eclectic midcentury and modern flairs, and areas designated for wood-finishing, upholstery, sewing and pillow projects.

Handcrafting their own furniture helps keep the cost of their furniture in what they call a reasonable range.

“It’s not super expensive, but it’s not overly cheap. We think that everyone should be able to put time and effort and be able to express themselves at home, where we spend most our time,” she said.

“A good home should be accessible to everyone.”

6-8 p.m. Wednesdays; 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturdays. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and by appointment. Suite 2A. (443) 990-1427. Cedarandcotton.com.