Amy Schumer falls at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's feet on the red carpet

Comedian (and Towson University grad) Amy Schumer collapsed at the feet of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian at the Time 100 gala in New York Tuesday night.

The star of Comedy Central's "Inside Amy Schumer" told Time that she asked her publicist if it were alright to dive into a fake fall at the star couple's feet.

"I can't stop you," the publicist replied.

For their part, Kardashian and West did not appear particularly surprised or concerned that the comedian was lying at their feet.

Schumer, Kardashiand West were all honorees at the annual gala, which celebrates 100 influential people.

Schumer's show recently began its third season on Comedy Central. The network announced this week that it would be renewed for a fourth season.