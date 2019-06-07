OK, sure, the Orioles really stink this year. And Washington, D.C., gets a whole lot more glory than its peer just an hour of Interstate 95. But that doesn't mean Baltimore doesn't get things right that the nation's capital doesn't. With the hometown Birds set to face the Nationals this week in baseball's "Battle of the Beltway," this is a perfect time to remember 100 reasons Baltimore is better than D.C.