Kevin Spacey's bizarre comeback continues with pizza for paparazzi

Kevin Spacey forged ahead with his slow-motion public meltdown on Sunday, and he made sure he was dressed appropriately for the occasion.

The Daily Mail had photographers staking out a Baltimore luxury condo where Spacey was reportedly holed up when the actor delivered a medium cheese pizza from Domino’s.

“I know you’re just doing your job,” he told one photographer. “Keep warm and have a happy new year.”

Oh, and he was wearing a hat that said “Retired since 2017.”

Spacey’s latest stunt comes less than a week after he released a bizarre YouTube video — his first social-media interaction in more than a year — in character in his former “House of Cards” role, Frank Underwood.

It also arrives days after the revelation that Spacey will be arraigned in January on a charge of indecent assault and battery in connection with the alleged groping of an 18-year-old man in 2016.

In the video released on Christmas Eve, Spacey stands in a kitchen and rants, ostensibly as Underwood, about individuals who rush to judgment and those who wish to see him punished.

On Friday, the Baltimore Sun published a story theorizing that Spacey’s instantly infamous video had been filmed in a local luxury condo at Pier Homes at Harborview in Baltimore.

Two days later, Spacey approached the photographers from the Daily Mail outside Harborview, all but confirming the Sun’s reporting.

And then there’s the hat he donned for his paparazzi pizza party.

“Retired since 2017” suggests that Spacey had a say in his fall from grace; in reality, his career was derailed by numerous accusations of sexual misconduct, which found new resonance in the #MeToo movement.

More than 30 people have accused Spacey of sexual misconduct, which led to his unceremonious dismissal from “House of Cards” and his complete removal from Ridley Scott’s “All the Money in the World.”

Spacey retired in 2017 like a horse with a shattered leg retires from the Kentucky Derby.

You can count on this spectacle to continue into the new year: Spacey is scheduled to appear in Nantucket District Court for arraignment on Jan. 7, where, TMZ reports, he will plead not guilty.

