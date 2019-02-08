Weightlifting: Video of Westminster's Miles Taylor, who has cerebal palsy, goes viral on social media

Miles Taylor trains at NEVERsate Athletics, a Westminster-based strength and conditioning facility, and a recent video on his Instagram account showed Taylor deadlifting 200 pounds.

Taylor, a 2013 Westminster High School graduate, has cerebral palsy, and weighs 99 pounds.

Around noon Friday, the video landed on several prominent social media sites. ESPN shared the video on its Twitter feed, and a few hours later it approached 70,000 likes and 15,000 retweets.

JJ Watt, an All-Pro defensive lineman for the Houston Texans, re-tweeted ESPN’s post and shared some thoughts — “Now this is badass!! What an inspiration.”

The video shows Taylor lifting the 200 pounds from a standing position while Nic Myers, his strength coach, looks on. Taylor’s lift drew cheers from others inside the gym, and before he dropped the bar some fellow fitness buffs entered the room to see what was going on.

Taylor has had a mild case of cerebral palsy since birth. He was born in Vietnam and adopted by his American mother when he was a year old. He also has an adopted Korean brother. Since his mother died, a friend of the family became Taylor’s guardian.

When Taylor was in grade school, he became involved with McDaniel College’s football program and had a friendship with former coach Tim Keating and his wife, Claudia, a special education teacher who later tutored Taylor.

In a Times article from 2005, when Tim Keating recalled meeting Taylor for the first time when he was about 4 years old, she said, “He was like a rag doll strapped to a board. He couldn't keep his head up. I was thinking, 'How's that little boy going to do anything in his life?’”

Taylor participated in Special Olympics events over the years. He attended Carroll Community College with a major in computer graphics. He started his own artwork business, MENT To Design.

In 2016, Taylor hosted an art show featuring his work at Grace Lutheran Church in Westminster.

And, he snaps photographs for NEVERsate weightlifting competitions.

“He’s just filled with determination,” Claudia Keating said. “He's like, 'Give me a challenge, I'm going to do it.' Nothing holds him back.”