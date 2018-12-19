A new meaning to traffic jam: Watch this Baltimore driver bust a move in the middle of the street

Traffic doesn’t often make people dance with joy — but one Baltimore driver decided to look on the bright side and do just that when stuck on Falls Road on Tuesday.

Erin Konheim Mandras shared a video on Facebook of a man abandoning his car and busting a move in the middle of the street.

“I couldn’t make this up if I tried,” she wrote. “I guess this man thought it was a good time to bust out his dance moves while in construction traffic on a Tuesday morning.”

The man seems to really get into his moves — entertaining both himself and the drivers sitting in traffic around him.

His identity, however, remains a mystery. And this isn’t the first time Baltimore has had a mystery viral dancer. If you know who this man is — or if it’s you! — please reach out.

Watch and enjoy the revelry in the video above.