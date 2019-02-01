Two Marylanders — one from Baltimore — to compete on new season of 'Survivor'

A Bethesda-based medical assistant and a Baltimore-raised toymaker have been cast to appear in Season 38 of the reality show “Survivor.”

Julia Carter, 24, of Bethesda, and Julie Rosenberg, 46, who grew up in Baltimore and now lives in New York, were listed among the 18 “castaways” set to compete this season, named Edge of Extinction, according to a CBS network news release.

The group is split into two tribes who will compete for $1 million. Carter and Rosenberg are both assigned to the “Kama” tribe, the release states.

The season is scheduled to premiere Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. on CBS.

