Take heart: Studies find Baltimore is the most romantic city, Maryland the best place to find love after 50

As Valentine’s Day approaches, two studies suggest Maryland is a great place for love. One names Baltimore the “most romantic” city in America. Another labels Maryland the best state to find romance after 50.

Instacart named Baltimore the “most romantic” city based on online search habits. In Charm City, orders for flowers grew by 755 percent ahead of Valentine’s Day.

TheSeniorList, an online resource for seniors, released The Best States for Finding Love After 50 using the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau on marital status and income. The study evaluated the percentage of single people over 50 and other factors to determine where people have the greatest chance of finding love and concluded that Maryland was No. 1.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik