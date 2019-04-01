Michael Phelps and his wife, Nicole, expecting third baby

Olympian swimmer Michael Phelps and his wife, Nicole, will soon be outnumbered as they prepare for baby No. 3 to join their growing family.

The couple announced the pregnancy on Instagram with a photo of their two sons in a toy car decked out with gold balloons spelling “BABY.”

The Phelps’ first son, Boomer, was born in May 2016. And Beckett joined the family last February.

The boys already boast more than 771,000 Instagram followers combined.

Phelps became the most decorated Olympian of all time after winning his 28th medal in the Rio Olympics in 2016. The Baltimore native resided in Canton before moving west to train and start a family.

The family lives in Arizona, where they recently purchased a new mansion.

