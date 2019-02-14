Sprinkling in the obvious: Marylanders agree on Old Bay more than on ideological lines, Goucher poll finds

In the least surprising report of all time, The Goucher Poll has found a majority of Marylanders like Old Bay seasoning.

The political poll asked Marylanders about their feelings toward the regionally beloved seasoning and 83 percent reported having a favorable opinion, according to a Goucher news release.

Of the 808 Maryland adults polled, 6 percent said they don’t know how they felt and 11 percent had an unfavorable opinion, Goucher reports.

Perhaps one of the haters was Maryland Del. David Moon, who recently tweeted that he had not heard of Old Bay until he was fully grown.

“Everyone knows #mumbosauce is the correct seasoning for blue crabs,” Moon tweeted Thursday in response to the poll results.



Mumbo sauce is popular in the Washington area.



“Opinions toward Old Bay transcend party, age, race, gender and ideological lines,” said Mileah Kromer, director of the Sarah T. Hughes Field Politics Center at Goucher College. “An overwhelming majority of Marylanders view it favorably. Maryland politicians should be wary in expressing any negative opinions toward this most beloved seasoning.”



lireed@baltsun.com

twitter.com/LillianEReed