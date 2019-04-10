Get ready to crush some free drinks at Power Plant Live when Chris Davis finally gets a hit

Power Plant Live is pulling for Chris Davis after the Orioles first baseman set a major league record for the most at-bats without a hit.

Davis has stepped up to the plate 49 times since September without a hit, and was out of the lineup Tuesday night. Like most fans in Baltimore, Power Plant Live wants to see him to break the hitless streak — and the downtown entertainment complex will reward patrons when he does.

Power Plant Live plans to give out 1,000 orange crushes on the Friday after Davis gets a hit. It’s a tribute to his nickname, “Crush” — bestowed when he was better known for sending home runs out of the park.

Power Plant’s bars will give out 1,500 of the drinks if his first hit is a home run.

Orange crushes are made with fresh-squeezed orange juice, vodka, triple sec orange liqueur and topped off with lemon-lime soda.

Bartenders Pub in Canton offered a similar special last year — a Dr Pepper shot for every hit Davis made — when he struggled in the 2018 season.

The Orioles are wrapping up a series against the Oakland Athletics Wednesday and Thursday, and the team will face the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

No pressure, Crush.

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan