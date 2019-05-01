Pete Davidson catches a movie before Baltimore show, reportedly buys the whole theater McDonalds

Comedian Pete Davidson has just the recipe to calm pre-show jitters: movies and McDonald’s.

Davidson made a stop at a Harford County movie theater before taking the stage in Baltimore as part of his stand-up tour with John Mulaney.

The duo performed at the Meyerhoff Symphony Hall on Sunday night. Posts on Davidson’s Instagram account show him snacking in the AMC Classic Churchville 7 theater, and an image of tickets to the theater’s 2:15 p.m. showing of “Avengers: Endgame.”

The “Saturday Night Live” cast member reportedly bought McDonald’s for the entire audience, according to Page Six.

A spokesman for AMC said in an email the theater chain does not comment on celebrities who visit its theaters.

Davidson’s manager and agents could not immediately be reached for comment.

