Way before she won an Oscar, Lady Gaga attended Johns Hopkins program for gifted children

The Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth can now add an Oscar-winning songwriter to the list of impressive achievements from program alumni.

Stefani Germanotta, better known by her stage name Lady Gaga, once graduated from the Baltimore-based prestigious program for gifted children, according to a 2010 Hopkins social media post.

Hopkins’ Center for Talented Youth is a nonprofit program “dedicated to identifying and developing the talents of academically advanced pre-college students around the world,” according to its website.

The nonprofit provides educational programs for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Alumni include the founders of Facebook and Google, Intel Science Talent Search winners, Rhodes scholars and MacArthur fellows — and, of course, at least one international pop star.

Lady Gaga can easily be considered one of the program’s success stories with her multiple Grammy and Golden Globe awards. On Sunday, she nabbed an Oscar win for best original song at the 91st Academy Awards.

She co-wrote “Shallow” for the movie “A Star is Born” with Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt, and produced it with Benjamin Rice.

