Hog-tied 'Healthy Holly' sculpture installed, then removed near Baltimore City Hall

A Baltimore street artist’s wire sculpture depicting a hog-tied Healthy Holly was installed in front of City Hall early Monday morning and has since been removed.

The artist, who goes by the name Reed Bmore, posted photos to social media Tuesday of his wire sculpture installation, which depicts the image of the main character in the “Healthy Holly” book series written by Mayor Catherine Pugh, hanging from what appears to be a traffic light power line at Fayette and Gay streets.

Pugh and the University of Maryland Medical System have been under fire since The Sun reported last month that nine of its 30 board members, including Pugh, had deals benefiting their private companies with the hospital network they were tasked with overseeing.

The hospital network and other entities, including companies with business before the city, have paid Pugh hundreds of thousands of dollars for her self-published “Healthy Holly” children’s books.

Pugh is on a leave of absence to recover from pneumonia that left her hospitalized as the controversy over the books was beginning to unfold. She has said through spokesmen that she intends to return to her duties once she is well enough. The Office of the Maryland State Prosecutor has opened an investigation into the book sales.

Reed Bmore said he installed the sculpture around 2 a.m. Monday morning in hopes commuters traveling along Gay Street would see it and contemplate the state of local politics in Baltimore.

“When I normally focus on work, I focus on positivity,” he said. “This imagery, I feel, focuses on how grownups are controlling the situation.”

When told the sculpture has since been removed, he said “C’est la vie.”

This is not the first time a Reed Bmore sculpture has appeared in front of city hall. The artist hung a wire sculpture of a child protester in front of the building during the Baltimore uprising in 2015.

Baltimore Sun reporter Ian Duncan contributed to this article.

