Ice rinks to open at Four Seasons hotel, Inner Harbor in Baltimore

Visitors to Harbor East will soon have a chance to ice skate with a view.

The Four Seasons Baltimore is opening an ice rink later this month on its fifth-floor Harbor Terrace.

The rink is scheduled to open Nov. 23, two weeks after the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore reopens its seasonal rink at the Inner Harbor. The Inner Harbor ice rink is set to open Friday.

The Four Seasons’ rink will take over 1,560 square feet of the terrace, where it will be open through Jan. 6. Guests can stop by from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays or noon to 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays to skate and enjoy hot cocoa, spiced apple cider and roasted chestnuts.

“This seasonal experience is great for skaters of all levels,” Beverly Magee, the hotel’s general manager, said in a statement. “We hope this skating rink will become a memorable family holiday tradition for years to come.”

Admission will be complimentary for hotel guests, $25 for adults and $15 for children, and skate rentals are available for $5 for 45 minutes. Tickets will be sold in advance on Eventbrite or at the door.

The Waterfront Partnership’s ice rink will return before the Four Seasons’ rink makes its debut. The Inner Harbor rink will be located at the intersection of Light and Pratt streets above the amphitheater, between the Harborplace pavilions.

The Inner Harbor rink will charge a $10 entry fee ($9 for children, seniors and military members). Rental skates are $4 a pair, and season passes for unlimited visits are available for $150.

