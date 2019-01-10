The Bird Box cocktail: Baltimore bartenders use 'whatever is within arms reach.' Try it if you dare.

It's probably best to not see this one coming.
Pickle juice gimlet? Beer martini? Anything is possible from a blindfolded bartender.
Hampden-based restaurant The Food Market had its bartenders attempt to make “Bird Box” cocktails, inspired by the popular Netflix film.
In the film, Sandra Bullock’s character and her two children wear blindfolds to protect themselves against an unseen evil force that causes people to die. The movie is based on the 2014 novel of the same name by Josh Malerman.
View this post on Instagram
Just crafting a new cocktail called: ”The Bird Box”Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun