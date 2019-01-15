Baltimore once again tops list of cities with worst bed bugs problems

Baltimore has once again earned the unsavory designation as the country’s worst city for bed bug infestations, according to an annual list published by the pest control company Orkin.

This is the third year in a row Baltimore has topped the list, which is compiled based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments in 2018. Nearby Washington, D.C., nabbed second place on the list.

Still, the ranking is not definitive, as other exterminator services like Terminex listed Charm City as No. 16 on a list of worst bed bug cities.

The company compiled their list based on the number of services rendered between Oct. 2017 and September of 2018. Similarly, Washington D.C. appeared as No. 18 on the Terminex list.

Terminex listed Cleveland and Philadelphia as the first and second worst cities for bed bugs, respectively.

