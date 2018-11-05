Bette Midler wants you to vote in Maryland governor's race ... for Alec Ross

There’s still at least one person who thinks Alec Ross has a chance to beat Republican Gov. Larry Hogan in Tuesday’s election. That person is Bette Midler.

With one day left before election day, Midler, the actor and singer beloved by millennials for her role in “Hocus Pocus,” posted a tweetstorm urging her more than 1 million followers to vote Democrat in various races for congress and for governor.

Midler’s list of candidates included Gavin Newsom for California, Andrew Gillum for Florida and Alec Ross for Maryland — despite the fact that Ben Jealous, not Ross, is the Democratic candidate for governor here.

Ross, who had worked for Hillary Clinton as an “innovation czar” while she was Secretary of State, got around 2 percent of the vote in the June primary. He came in seventh, just behind Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, who died in May.

A few of Midler’s Twitter followers responded with a correction, though most seemed not to notice the slip.

